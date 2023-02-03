Child marriage crackdown: Innocent man mistakenly arrested instead of accused in Pathsala

Bajali, Feb 3: Amid a massive crackdown against child marriage, the Pathsala police on Friday mistakenly picked a 46-year-old man identified as Meher Ali of Nalbari.

The Pathsala police was in search of an accused involved in child marriage, however, a confusion over similar name led to the arrest of 46-year-old Ali.

Ali who works in an industry was in the police custody for 10 hours.

Meanwhile, the police later arrested the accused who is also known as Meher Ali, aged 19 and released the other one.

As per sources, the accused married a 16-year-old girl.

The Assam Police on Friday already arrested more than 1800 people for violating provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.















