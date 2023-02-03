Child Marriage crackdown: 67 arrested in Goalpara

Goalpara, Feb 3: Following the directives of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Police has launched a massive crackdown against child marriages in the state and apprehended many people from several parts of the State.

As per sources, a total of 67 people have been arrested at various police stations in Goalpara district. As many as 157 cases of child marriage are registered in the district. Police conducted a raid at night and arrested 67 people on charges of child marriage.

Police are continuing their drive against people involved in child marriage. This also includes relatives of the men who were responsible for conducting the child marriage.