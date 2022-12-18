Child friendly chamber opened in Silchar court

Silchar, Dec 18: A child friendly environment chamber was opened at the New Court building in Silchar Court premises on Saturday.

The programme organised by the District Judiciary, Cachar, Silchar was chaired by Honourble Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, Judge, Gauhati High Court, Guwahati (Portfolio Judge of Cachar District) accompanied by Dhrupad Kashyap Das, District & Session's Judge -cum- Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Cachar, Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Kangkanjyoti Saikia, IPS, DIG, Southern Range, Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, Cachar.

District & Session's Judge Dhrupad Kashyap Das delivered the welcome address. Justice Kalyan Rai Surana enlightened the gathering with his thought provoking speech regarding necessity of child friendly environment in court. Tasfia Hussain, Special Judge, POCSO Court, Cachar, Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta and the presidents of both the Bar Associations delivered their valuable speeches on the ocassion. The vote of thanks was conveyed by Kangki Rani Deka, Civil Judge No. 1, Cachar.

Dr Siddhartha Shankar Sharma, secretary District Legal Services Authority Cachar, in a press release said, " The Child Friendly Environment Chamber was mainly opened for the child victims/child witnesses of POCSO Cases who hesitate to appear before the Court, so that they can ease themselves without fearing the overall official environment and depose before the court with utmost confidence. The chamber has facilities like books, toys, television set, sofa and beautiful wall paintings so as to make the environment child friendly."

He added to inform that the foremost objective of a child friendly environment within the court campus is to uplift the mental and psychological condition of the child victims/witnesses since most of the children involved in the POCSO cases suffer from mental stress and agony.