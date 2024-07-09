Child dies after under-construction house wall collapses in Biswanath 

Biswanath, July 9: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy died after a wall collapsed while he was playing at his newly constructed home. The incident took place in the Selaikhati Gram Panchayat under Balisang Police Station near the Assam-Arunachal border in Biswanath.

The deceased, identified as Sandeep Dhanwar, was playing alone at home in the absence of his parents when the incident occurred.

While narrating the ordeal, the father of the child, Baptist Dhanwar, stated, “Yesterday afternoon, Sandeep was playing alone at home when the wall of the house suddenly collapsed on him.”

Although the child was rushed to the hospital, doctors confirmed that he had already passed away.

Notably, the houses in the entire panchayat, including the victims’ house, were being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

According to sources, 90% of the construction work on the house was completed when the tragic incident took place.



The house, which was built just two weeks ago, collapsed unexpectedly, prompting residents to question the quality of work being done by the authorities in the name of the construction of the houses under the housing scheme.



The beneficiaries are of the view that low-quality work has resulted in the death of the child.



The incident has led to panic among the residents. They are now demanding a thorough investigation into the construction work to ensure accountability and prevent such tragedies in the future.

