Chief Secy chairs flood preparedness meet, officials discuss 360-degree plan

Guwahati, May 18: Chief Secretary and chairperson of State Executive Committee (SEC) Dr Ravi Kota on Saturday reviewed the flood preparedness of the various line departments as well as the districts in view of the ensuing monsoon in the State.

In a high-level meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dr Kota took stock of the district-level preparedness from the district commissioners (DCs) through video conference during the meeting.

Gyanendra D Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) made a presentation on initiatives taken by ASDMA on the various preparedness measures taken at state and district level.

Tripathi said that ASDMA has conducted seven thematic meetings with various stakeholders as well as video conferences with all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) for a 360 degree review of flood preparedness 2025.

The State-level meeting with all thematic groups and DDMAs was held on April 7 and chaired by the Revenue & Disaster Management Minister.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kota talked about the different sensitive matters related to the management of flood and related issues in the State. He requested all the departments and agencies to work in close coordination with ASDMA during the flood season for effective management of flood.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Saturday about the likelihood of very to very heavy rains for the next four days for the southern and western districts of Assam.

NDRF 1st Bn apprised the Chief Secretary that out of total 18 teams of NDRF, 14 teams are deployed in Assam which will be positioned in Cachar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Jorhat and NDRF 12th Bn teams will be deployed in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhemaji and Sonitpur districts.

Fire &Emergency Services (F&ES) informed that 639 SDRF personnel along with 299 serviceable rescue boats are deployed in 58 locations of the state for the ensuing flood season.