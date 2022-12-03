Chief Minister to start recruitment process for 10,000 more posts by January 2023

Guwahati, Dec 3: In a bid to fulfill Assam Government's commitment to appoint one lakh new employees in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced on Friday that advertisements will be issued by the third week of January, 2023 for recruitment to 10,000 new posts under the state government.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that the government is planning to advertise for recruitment to 10,000 posts in December itself, but after review it has found that it will not be possible this month and will be done next month.

As per reports, The government is planning to issue the advertisements between January 15 and January 20 and is trying to achieve the target of one lakh recruitments within three-four months.

"We are planning to recruit persons under the Assam Forest Protection Battalion (AFPB) and few other departments in the ensuing process, " Sarma added.

The Chief Minister has also reportedly presided over a meeting on December 2, to review issues pertaining to the 3rd Assam Forest Protection Battalion (AFPB) and recruitment of the Assam Police.

Meahwhile, the Home Department will take necessary steps for recruitment to the 3rd AFPB by December 31, and will also look over the recruitment process for 2,095 vacant posts.



