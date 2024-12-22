Chief Minister promises compensation to family of Kaliabor tiger attack victim

Guwahati, Dec 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Sunday that compensation will be provided to the family of the Kaliabor tiger attack victim.

After dedicating several welfare projects in Lakhimpur, CM Sarma assured, "The family will receive compensation. I will personally look into the matter."

The victim, identified as Basudev Karmakar, was suspected to have been killed and devoured by a tiger on Saturday night. The 55-year-old victim's mutilated body was discovered on Sunday morning in the hills of the Silghat-Sonari village area.

Post the grim discovery, the locals of Kaliabor tea garden area registered a sit-in at the Silghat police post demanding justice and compensation for the family of the victim.

The discovery of Karmakar’s remains sent shockwaves through the community. “It is terrifying that what we have recovered of Basudev’s body only weighs 1.5 kilos,” a local resident said, underscoring the gruesome nature of the attack.

The incident has intensified public outrage, with tea garden workers and local organisations demanding immediate action.

“If the authorities fail to address the issue today, we will block National Highway 37 tomorrow. Tea garden workers from 44 estates and student organisations will join the protest,” warned a local leader.

The region has been grappling with tiger-related terror for over three years, particularly in areas like Kaliabor Tea Gardens, Kamakhya Village, Sonari Village, and Sonari Tea Gardens.

Despite repeated appeals from the Assam Tea Workers’ Union and student organisations, residents allege that the Forest Department has taken no substantial steps to tackle the issue.





