Chief Minister leads from front, Assam fortunate to have Himanta Biswa Sarma: Mithun Chakraborty

Silchar, April 19: Veteran film actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Friday said the people of Assam are fortunate enough to have Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of the State.

"People of Assam are fortunate enough to have a Chief Minister like Himanta Biswa Sarma who keeps a strong backbone and is leading from the front unlike in West Bengal where there is politics of appeasement, which I believe is getting out of hand," he said.

Chakraborty, a recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was in Silchar to attend a cultural fest organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

On the recent instances of violence in West Bengal over the Waqf Amendment Act, the BJP leader reiterated his statement for elections to be held under military vigil and also pressed for imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal if the situation continues to remain grim.

Asked about the reasons for his transition from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP, Chakraborty said that "joining the Trinamool Congress was my mistake".

"The reason being, the Trinamool Congress party of today is starkly different from what it was at least six years ago. The Mamata Banerjee I knew had the spark to work for the people in distress. Mamata Banerjee of today is not what she was back then," he said.

Addressing the youth of Assam and the North East, Chakraborty said, "The youth must learn from the ongoing incidents in the surroundings and the country."







