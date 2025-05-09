Chief Minister calls off Bihu celebrations post May 10; artistes & citizens weigh in for reasons

Guwahati, May 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appealed for the cancellation of all Bihu celebrations scheduled after May 10 across Assam.

“Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their enthusiastic participation and contributions. However, the time has now come to conclude this festive season. I humbly appeal that all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from 10th May onwards be kindly cancelled. Let us bring this vibrant celebration to a graceful close, with the same unity and spirit in which it was celebrated,” the Chief Minister shared on a microblogging platform.





Following this announcement, The Assam Tribune reached out to artistes, Bihu organising committees, and citizens for their reactions.

Popular singer Shankuraj Konwar pointed out that the Chief Minister’s announcement did not offer a clear explanation for the cancellation. He added that if such events have to be cancelled, it must be done a little ahead in time and stakeholders should be informed earlier.

“The Chief Minister’s post has not provided any explicit reason as to why the events are cancelled after May 10. We have had instances when events were cancelled due to elections, which is not uncommon. However, if events have to be cancelled, I feel artistes and Bihu committees must be informed ahead of time so they can prepare for such an eventuality. That would be helpful,” Konwar told The Assam Tribune.

However, many have felt that the announcement made by the Chief Minister comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

Simanta Thakuria, secretary of the Chandmari Bihu Committee said that the country is going through a tough time and described the step as appropriate.

“Although the Chief Minister has not cited a reason for the cancellations, we assume it is due to the challenging situation the country is facing. Most likely, that is why the events have been called off,” Thakuria said.

City resident Debahuti Sharma also supported the move at this hour as large numbers of people congregated to watch an event could raise potential security risks.

“We share borders with Bangladesh and there is a potential threat to security in the wake of Operation Sindoor. I think the Bihu events are cancelled to avert any threat to security,” Sharma said.

She further added that since the state already celebrated Bihu in its full fervour in April, ending the Bihu events now is both reasonable and responsible.

Bipul Talukdar, president of Chandmari Bihu committee echoed Sharma’s view.

“While Bihu is now celebrated for a month, traditionally it is observed for seven days. I don't think its unreasonable on the part of the Chief Minister to call of the remaining Bihu events,” Talukdar said.