Chief Minister announces inquiry into 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest, tightens security

Guwahati, Dec 19: After the death of a Congress party worker during the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" protest in Guwahati on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a formal investigation into the protest.

In a statement posted on a microblogging site on Thursday, Sarma confirmed that the police would register an FIR and conduct a thorough inquiry into the circumstances, including a review of video footage from the protest.

The Chief Minister also announced that future demonstrations would be strictly prohibited near the Raj Bhavan. “…Henceforth, no demonstrations will be permitted near Raj Bhavan,” he stated, highlighting the government’s commitment to maintaining public order.

The protest, which saw thousands of Congress workers gather near Raj Bhavan, was sparked by a range of issues, including the installation of smart meters, the ongoing Manipur crisis, allegations of corruption against the Adani Group, and the "One Nation, One Election" Bill.

The rally escalated into chaos when the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to several protesters and journalists who were covering the event.

In the aftermath, one Congress worker, identified as Mridul Islam, collapsed during the protest and later died. However, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah clarified that Islam had been unwell before the protest and did not suffer any external injuries. An autopsy will confirm the exact cause of death.

To manage the law-and-order situation, the district administration imposed a prohibitory order within a one-kilometer radius of the Dispur capital complex, banning gatherings of more than five people, protests, and processions.

The order, invoked under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, is aimed at ensuring peace in the area.

Meanwhile, members of the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) staged a protest at Ambari on Thursday, condemning the police's use of tear gas on journalists.

The GPC called the police action a "targeted attack" on the press, and demanded the introduction of a Journalist Safety Act to safeguard reporters while on duty.

