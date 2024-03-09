Chief electoral officer of Assam visits Karimganj to observe LS polls preparations

Karimganj, Mar 9: The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, visited the border district of Karimganj on Friday evening to observe the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

He attended an urgent meeting held at the DC conference hall with the high officials of the district. The meeting was attended by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Baruah, chief executive officer Karimganj Zilla Parishad Ruth Lianthang, all ADCs, Circle officers, ARO, ERO other officials.

In the meeting, the top officials of the Election Commission reviewed the security arrangements at the booth centres, counting and strong room, as well as newly setup booth centres as per delimitation and various steps taken by the administration and police to ensure free and fair elections in the district.

The chief electoral officer, Anurag Goel, has also visited the strong room and counting centres in Karimganj. While talking to the media persons, CEO expressed his satisfaction about preparedness taken by the Karimganj administration. He said that the recent delimitation could affect the voters after changing the geographical nature of the assembly constituencies for casting votes. He further stressed on the need for awareness programmes for newly voters in the district.



