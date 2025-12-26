Chhaygaon plastic waste unit defunct within 2 months of launch, funds misuse alleged

Palasbari, Dec 26: Raising serious questions over the utilization of public funds, the plastic waste management unit (PWMU) under Chhaygaon LAC in Kamrup district became non-functional barely two months after its inauguration, despite lakhs of rupees being spent on the project.

The unit was inaugurated on July 25, 2023, amid much optimism about improving plastic waste management in the area. However, the facility reportedly stopped functioning just two months after it became operational and has remained defunct since then.

According to the sources, the shutdown was caused due to mechanical failure. While such technical issues may occur, members of the Chhaygaon Students’ Union have expressed serious concern over the fact that the unit has remained non-operational for nearly two years without any visible steps for repair or revival.

The prolonged closure has sparked criticism against the State government’s claims of development, especially when a project funded with substantial public money has been left neglected.

During its initial phase, the unit had actively collected discarded plastic waste from nearby villages and carried out recycling operations. The sudden halt has not only disrupted waste management in the area but also raised doubts about planning, maintenance and accountability in government-funded projects.

It may be mentioned that training on operation and maintenance (O&M) of the unit under Chhaygaon development block was also organized, during which tricycles meant for plastic waste collection were handed over to the concerned gaon panchayats.

Locals and student bodies have now demanded immediate intervention from the authorities to either revive the unit or clarify its future, warning that continued negligence would amount to a gross misuse of public resources.

ANN Service