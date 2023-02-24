Chariot taken out in Cachar to spread awareness against child marriage

Silchar, Feb 24: In yet another effort towards putting an end to the practice of child marriage in Cachar district, a chariot that includes messages to stop the practice of child marriage was taken out from the office of the Cachar deputy commissioner on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, SP Numal Mahatta, DDC Rajib Roy, officials and staff from the District Social Welfare Department and other functionaries of district administration walked along the chariot from the DC's office.

Talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha said ,"Already we are reaching out to places which are vulnerable to child marriage by conducting Bal Panchayats. This chariot under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, with messages echoing the ills of the practice of child marriage will reach those areas covering all the 16 CD blocks which are a bit less critical areas for the next few days so that a comprehensive approach is carried out in fighting out the practice of child marriage from the district."