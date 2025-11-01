Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg death case to be filed by Dec 17, confirms CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg death case would be submitted by December 17 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event in the evening, Sarma said that the SIT is confident that it would be able to fetch justice for Zubeen.

He also said that the State government on Friday received the final post-mortem report of iconic singer from the Singapore authorities. Along with the post-mortem report, Singapore authorities have also handed over the toxicology report of Zubeen.

Zubeen had died in Singapore under mysterious circumstances on September 19 after which the autopsy was performed at a Singapore hospital. The second autopsy was conducted at the GMCH on the day of his cremation.

Sarma said that details of rules and regulations pertaining to visits to the sea were also received from the island nation.

Zubeen lost his life while swimming in the sea during the course of a yacht party organized by members of the Assam Association, Singapore.

“Those who had criticized me for using the word ‘murder’ in the case of Zubeen will have a reality check on the day of submission of the chargesheet,” Sarma said.

“Assam Police will unearth a larger picture and the SIT is absolutely confident that they will give justice to Zubeen Garg,” he said.

A two-member team of the SIT had visited the island nation where it had deliberations with the Singapore Police Force and the Indian High Commission. The Singapore authorities had assured the SIT of sharing some vital evidence along with the CCTV footage of places where Zubeen had visited. The SIT members had also visited the place of occurrence where Zubeen had breathed his last.

So far, seven persons have been arrested by the SIT in connection with the case while statements of more than 80 individuals have been recorded.

