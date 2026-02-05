Charaideo Maidams hold vast unexplored treasures, says CM; research hub soon

Guwahati, Feb 5: With the Charaideo Maidams drawing increased national and international attention after being accorded UNESCO World Heritage status, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, said that the ancient burial mounds still hold vast, unexplored historical and archaeological treasures.

Speaking at the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the UNESCO status, Sarma said that several burial mounds are yet to be scientifically explored, and many artefacts recovered so far have not undergone scientific analysis.

“Excavations are yet to be carried out in several maidams. Whatever materials have been recovered so far have not been subjected to scientific testing. There is a huge scope for discoveries in Charaideo, and much remains unexplored,” the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the academic and historical importance of the site, Sarma said the government plans to establish a dedicated study and research centre to promote advanced research on the maidams.

“We want to create a research centre where students can pursue PhD-level studies on Charaideo Maidams. Through systematic research, we will be able to uncover historical evidence that is still hidden,” he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for enhanced maintenance of the heritage site. He said additional workers would be deployed to ensure regular upkeep of the maidams.

“We have already sanctioned Rs 25 crore, which I announced during the Charaideo Mahotsav. While developmental works are underway, we will now focus on long-term and regular maintenance,” Sarma said.

Stressing the importance of community involvement, Sarma said the government would encourage homestays, sustainable guest houses, and community-led initiatives aimed at preserving the heritage site.

He also called for focused development of the buffer zone around the maidams, noting that 21 maidams fall within this area along with several temples.

“The buffer zone is extremely important. Our approach will follow four key aspects - academic research, maintenance, community participation, and development of the buffer zone,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma noted that visitor numbers have increased significantly since the UNESCO recognition.

“After the recognition, around 80,000 domestic tourists have visited the site, and in 2025 alone, nearly 200 foreign tourists have been recorded,” he added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to preserving Assam’s cultural heritage, Sarma said efforts are being made to protect the Charaideo Maidams for future generations while ensuring responsible tourism and research-driven conservation.