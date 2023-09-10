Chaparmukh RPF conducts drive against unauthorised vendors

Raha, Sep 10: The Railway Protection Force, Chaparmukh has conducted a special drive today to initiate action against the hawkers and vendors who illegally engage in selling goods and carry inflammable articles on the trains.

The surprise check was conducted by a team of RPF officials based at Chaparmukh under the supervision of Mukesh Kumar Rajak, RPF Inspector, Chaparmukh Junction, a release from RPF said.



During the raid, the RPF team came across 11 unauthorised vendors selling unhygienic food items to passengers.



Meanwhile, cases have been registered against all the accused under the Railways Act and the apprehended persons will be forwarded before the Special Railway Magistrate, Guwahati.

