Chaos in Hailakandi: Mob torches murder accused’s house, 16 held amidst tensions

Hailakandi, August 20: Chaos erupted in Hailakandi's Sibuttar village as a mob torched the homes of a murder accused and his relatives, leading to the arrest of sixteen individuals.

The violence forced law enforcement to impose Section 144 in the area on Tuesday.

Hailakandi Additional SP Samir Daptar Baruah informed that the mob set ablaze several vehicles, including both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

“We have identified two individuals who organized the mob and carried out the arson. The others acted as accomplices,” Baruah told The Assam Tribune.

The unrest began on Monday after a group of villagers attacked the residence of Saikhuluddin Laskar, who is accused of murdering a fellow resident on August 12.

The mob, angered by the alleged crime, set fire to Laskar's house and those of his relatives.











Police arrived promptly, managing to control the violence with the assistance of fire brigade services.

Laskar’s wife said that their property, worth approximately Rs. 5 lakh, was destroyed, including domestic animals and poultry.

“We do not want the public to decide our fate; we want the law to take its course,” Laskar’s wife stated, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The violence, which occurred between 7 and 8 pm on August 19, left the family in disarray.

Laskar’s daughter, a Class VIII student, narrowly escaped the mob's wrath amidst ongoing exams. The family has also alleged that the mob attempted to assault their daughter.

Laskar, currently on the run, is believed to be in Mizoram.

The situation remains tense as authorities continue their investigation and attempt to restore order in the village.