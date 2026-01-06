Chandubi Festival highlights wetland conservation as 16th edition ends

Chandubi, Jan 6: The five-day-long 16th Chandubi Festival, that began on January 1, concluded today on its fifth and final day with a traditional bonfire, marking the end of celebrations rooted in indigenous culture and environmental awareness.

Throughout the event, the festival grounds resonated with the sounds of traditional instruments such as maadal, kham-peti, dhol, pepa and gogona, drawing large crowds each day. Set against the mist-covered skies, the Chandubi wetland presented a captivating sight as blooming water lilies added a pink hue to the beel, enhancing its natural charm.

Festival-goers participated in cultural programmes, enjoyed indigenous cuisine, and took boat rides on Chandubi Beel, celebrating in close harmony with nature.

The festival was jointly organized by the Barduar-Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union and the Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee, with support from the Borduwar-Bholagaon Regional Mahila Parishad and the Regional Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

Green Oscar award-winning biologist and the leader of the Hargila conservation movement, Dr Purnima Devi Barman, and Adi Sathi awardee and regional panchayat member Jitul Rabha were felicitated for their contributions on the fourth day of the festival.

Speaking on environmental conservation, Dr Purnima Devi Barman said humans are an inseparable part of nature and must respect its rules. She called for environmental education from an early age and urged people to stop using plastic due to its harmful impact on both health and the environment.

Addressing the gathering, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council chairman Sonaram Rabha stated that protecting Chandubi remains a major responsibility of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council. He said the festival, now in its 16th year, was initiated to preserve the wetland in its natural green form and has since played a significant role in conserving the region’s biodiversity.

All Rabha Students’ Union president Motilal Rabha described Chandubi as a prominent tourism destination and stressed that the government must take greater responsibility for its protection. He reiterated the demand for Sixth Schedule status in Rabha Hasong, asserting that such a framework would safeguard the interests of all communities living in the area.

During a book release session, Hemanga Thakuria, local MLA, described Chandubi as one of the world’s historically significant lakes, as it was formed due to the 1897 earthquake. He emphasised the need to promote Chandubi and preserve its surrounding ecology and cultural heritage.