Chandubi Festival attracts tourists from far & wide

Palasbari, Jan 3: The Chandubi Festival began on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday attracting tourists from far and near. The festival, which aims to promote the biodiversity and ecology of south Kamrup in Assam, will continue till January 5.

The first day of the programme was marked by the flag hoisting by the president of the organizing committee Bichitra Rabha and the inauguration of the Chandubi Festival 2025 by the Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Tankeshwar Rabha and BJP leader Himanshu Shekhar Baishya.

"To find out how trees give good health to people, you have to come to Chandubi Lake. The lake is visited by tourists from all over the world every year," said Tankeshwar Rabha during the opening ceremony. He said that the organizing committee has taken many initiatives to attract tourists - both domestic and foreign.

A book titled Lakeya was unveiled by Dr Subhash Rabha, general secretary of the Nikhil Rabha Students' Union.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria said that we must work together to protect the Chandubi Lake.

Boat rides, cultural programmes and traditional sports will be held during the festival.





By-

A Correspondent