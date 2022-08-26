"Champawatir Kothare": A Dance-Drama in Sattriya dance form

Guwahati, Aug 26: 'Champawati' a fascinating story in Assamese literature came to life as artists from Sivasagar presented the events of the story in Sattriya dance form.

A talented artist from Sivasagar, Kaushik Kumar Handique, gave a new look and aspect to Roxoraj Lakshminath Bezbaroa's Champawati story in an innovative way. With much effort and dedication, Handique showcased the story of 'Champawati' in a dance drama in 'Sattriya' dance style.

Roxoraj Lakshminath Bezbaroa was the one who had accumulated numerous historical events and stories from the past of Assamese literature and had given an appealing shape to them in his renowned book 'Burhi Aair Hadhu'. In this book, one of the fascinating stories 'Champwati' has been able to win the hearts of millions.

Roxoraj's writings have spread joy and happiness among the children, youth as well as adults, and praised them to enhance their creative and innovative thinking abilities.

Kaushik Kumar Handique completed post-graduation in Performing Arts from Dibrugarh University and currently he is the Secretary/Principal of Abhigyanam Nrittyam, an institution of dance, situated at Amulapatty, Sivasagar. He have trained and choreographed the story of 'Champawati' in Sattriya dance form since the last two months, along with his students and coordination of their guardians.

The story comprised fascinating scenes like Elagi's daughter Champawati going to crop-fields, her marriage with mysterious snake, Lagi's daughter Lilawati being indulged to marry another snake, Champawati being engrossed with gold and jewels, on the other hand Lilawati becoming the prey for the snake, etc., which were the real challenge to showcase on the stage. However, Kaushik Kumar Handique along with his students made every possible attempt which has stunned the audience.

It was showcased on the platform of Yuvadol at Sivasagar. The dance-drama began with the 'Sutradhari Nritya' by Kaushik Kumar Handique, following up all the scenes with smooth transitions in a creative way.

Light designer, Hemanta Rajkonwar did an absolute job by portraying light in an impressive manner. The music was composed by Gautam Saikia and Kaushik Kumar Handique.

The Champawati character was played by- Abhisruti Hazarika (as 'Horu Champawati'), Krishtika Kakoty (as 'Dangor Champawati'). Similarly, the other roles were played by Rishita Dey, Ashrita Tamuli, Arunima Dey, Dikshita Gogoi, Bishal Borah, Akshita Dutta, Mithu Das, Kasturika Boruah, Bagmita Saikia, Ayushi Kakoty and Nilutpal Gogoi astonished all the audience with their performances. The chief guests- Bishnu Kharghoria (Veteran Actor, Assamese Film Industry), Dr Pallavi Deka Buzarboruah (Professor, Assamese Dept., Dibrugarh University), Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta (Principal, Gargaon College), appreciated and congratulated Kaushik Kumar Handique and his students for presenting such a unique and stunning dance drama in front of all. All of them proclaimed their ethical words and wished Kaushik Kumar Handique and his students for their bright future. Moreover, prominent dance artists, Ramkrishna Talukdar and Rumi Talukdar were awarded on the occasion. They performed 'Draupadi Bastra Haran' which won the hearts of the audience. Various prominent personalities like Biman Sensua Boruah, Uddipjyoti Gogoi (Secretary,AASU), Manab Hazarika and many more were awarded.