CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, contributes Rs 6.5 lakhs annually

Guwahati, Aug 6: Located on the Nilachal Hill in the western part of Guwahati in Assam, the Kamakhya Temple is one of the most revered shrines of Goddess Shakti in India. It is among the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peeths in India. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya and is known to be one of the most ancient temples in the country built during the Mleccha dynasty in the 8th-9th century. Kamakhya Temple celebrates the power of the woman to give birth and is regarded as extremely auspicious in Hinduism.



Since 2014, as an ardent spiritual follower and a humanitarian above all, Chairman of CG Corp Global, Mr. Binod Chaudhary undertook the initiative of maintenance and fixture works at the Kamakhya Devi Temple in Assam. Chaudhary Foundation, the CSR arm of CG Corp Global, contributes annually to the temple trust to help maintain hassle-free experience of thousands and lakhs of devotees who visit everyday to pay their tribute and seek blessings of Maa Kamakhya. CG Foods, maker of Wai Wai noodles joined hands with Shri Kamakhya Sankara Trust to set up a medical facility for pathology, X-rays, emergency care centers to provide assistance to devotees and make it a peaceful experience for them. The foundation has pledged its continued support for welfare and benefit of people of India through its health care, computer education and Sanskrit learning initiatives.

A contribution of Rs 6.5 lakhs annually is allocated to the Trust for the up-keep, maintenance and operations of the two medical facilities, Pathology and X-Ray centre along with Computer learning and Sanskrit education centres.

In its attempt to benefit the devotees and people of Guwahati, CG Foundation made sure to appoint skilled professionals for all its initiatives at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya with the aim to cater the best. Maa Kamayakha Devalaya Charitable health care centre which is the only private funded health care centre within the temple compound has a commendable staff of a Pharmacist, a Doctor, a Homeopathy doctor, a Physiotherapist, Medical van drivers for emergency, Nurses, Laboratorian and a Radiographer who are available 24 hours on their toes to provide a safe place for all the pilgrims who face any mishap during their pilgrimage and to help anyone who knocks their doors. These people work selflessly with a purpose to serve Goddess Kamakhya in their jobs with the belief that by helping the goddess's devotees they're doing Maa's work in close proximity to the Goddesses' place of worship.

Not only this, Chaudhary Group has also contributed in setting up and running of the Maa Kamakhya Devalaya Computer Training Centre with the motive of digitally educating people and giving them a reasonable opportunity to learn, find and utilise this modern tech training skillfully. Thus, improving their lives, making them more employable and uplifting their financial and instructive status. The foundation has also aided in the establishment of the Maa Kamakhya Devalaya Sanskrit Pathshala which is committed to continue to restore the diminishing cultural education of the country by teaching people the language and scriptures written in Sanskrit.

The most beautiful detail to acknowledge here is that along with the Chaudhary Group the staff of Kamakhya Devalaya is equally passionate, devoted and committed to assure the well-being of all the temple visitors. These people have demonstrated exceptional loyalty all along. They have been a part of the operation since its beginning, i.e, 2014 and have continued to cater their expertise, services and support to the society without any break, this includes the pandemic-stricken years 2020 onwards.