Century old Narsing HS School gets AI-powered digital smart classroom in Silchar

Silchar, Feb 2: In what could be called a major technological facelift, students and teachers of century-old Narsing Higher Secondary School, established in 1915 in Silchar, witnessed the beginning of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered digital smart classroom facilitated by Cybernetyx, an interactive panel, on Thursday.

Extended by the State Bank of India, under their uniform Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for the Financial Year 2023–24, and inaugurated by Lalkholun Hangshing, DGM (B&O) SBI, the digital classroom has been arranged by Omkar Associates, Guwahati, together with the school authorities.

While the occasion was a matter of great curiosity for the present batch of students, Madhuchanda Choudhury, the first girl student of the school and now a science faculty member of the school, went down memory lane, saying, “our school has made a significant leap today.” Krishnendu Roy, another senior faculty member of the school, said that every government school must be equipped with the latest trends in technology-based education for students and also for teachers.

“Such AI-powered digital classroom is perhaps the first of its kind in higher secondary schools in the valley. If we are to compete with the rest of the world, our schools need to be aided with technology support, and the teachers must be well trained to utilise the facilities to disseminate knowledge to the students for their benefit. We are planning to start the facilities for the students from classes 9-12 for now. We express our gratitude to the officials of SBI for extending their CSR initiative worth Rs 5 lakh to setup this classroom and I firmly believe the arrangement will be of immense help to the students,” Roy said.



Speaking on the occasion, Lalkholun Hangshing, DGM (B&O) SBI, said that many students who have passed out from the legacy-bearing institution are successfully placed in their careers in the country and abroad.

“While most government schools are battling with dilapidated conditions, I am happy to know that this government school has sustained itself over the years and continues to render quality education to the students in this region. The touch of technology in the domain of education is nothing new and it is our humble effort to help connect the students of the school with the latest trends in technology-based education. We are committed to our social concerns and many more initiatives under the CSR head have been lined up for this region,” Hangshing said.

Ratan Paul, principal of the school, said that education through the online mode has gained importance since the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of a digital interactive panel has added a new dimension to the school. Veteran academician Buddhadeb Choudhury, who is now the president of the GB of Women’s College Silchar and Advocate Dulal Mitra, president of the District Bar Association Silchar, who are alumni members of the school, shared their feelings on the development. Other senior officers from SBI and Manjit Das, the owner of Omkar Associates, also spoke on the occasion.