Centre, ULFA peace pact likely to be signed soon: Reports

Guwahati, Dec 26: In a major move, the most-awaited peace agreement between the state and central governments and a pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) is likely to be signed by year-end or in January, 2024.

According to reports, two senior leaders from the pro-talk faction of ULFA are in Delhi in order to discuss the matter.



Furthermore, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier indicated that discussion between ULFA and the government is progressing significantly, hinting at the possibility of a pact being signed in December or January.



This might be a major success for the government in solving the problem of insurgency in the northeast.

