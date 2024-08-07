Centre to raise insurgency camp concerns with new Bangladesh govt: CM Sarma

Guwahati, August 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concern over the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, warning that Northeast insurgent groups might exploit the situation to establish camps in the neighbouring country.

Aligning with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s comments on the Bangladesh political crisis on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sarma, on Wednesday, stated that the Centre will engage in diplomatic talks with whoever assumes power in Bangladesh and address the insurgency issue.

“The Indian government will hold diplomatic discussions with the new government in Bangladesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise concerns to ensure that rebel groups cannot find a safe haven in the country,” he said, during a press briefing on the sidelines of the first-ever Passing Out Parade of the Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) in Dergaon on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the past, the Chief Minister noted how insurgent camps were eliminated during the tenure of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. With her no longer in power, Sarma highlighted that India must be extra cautious.

“We need to remain vigilant to ensure that no insurgent groups from the Northeast find refuge in Bangladesh,” he said.

Notably, former Prime Minister Hasina played a significant role in cracking down on the proscribed outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) after she came to power in 2008 and served her second term as Prime Minister. During her tenure, the Awami League government also assisted India in eliminating camps of other Indian insurgent groups.

“During Sheikh Hasina's tenure, all militant groups were expelled from Bangladesh. It is of utmost concern that no rebel groups from our region are allowed to set up camps there,” Chief Minister Sarma added.

Earlier today, Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammed Yunus was appointed as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh. This decision was reportedly made following a crucial meeting chaired by Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin.