Centre to propose nominating Assam's Charaideo Maidam for UNESCO World Heritage Site

Guwahati, Jan 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Centre has decided to send a proposal to UNESCO nominating Charaideo Maidam of Ahom kingdom as a World Heritage site.

This comes days after the CM wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Centre's support to declare the Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage site.

While, addressing a press conference, CM Sarma said that out of 52 tentative sites across the country, PM Modi has chosen Assam's Charaideo Maidam to be nominated as the World Heritage Site.

The Charaideo maidam represents the mound burial system of the Ahom dynasty. They are also compared with the pyramids of Egypt.



