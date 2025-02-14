Centre to invest Rs. 10,000 Cr for Namrup Urea plant

Guwahati, Feb 14: Following the announcement of a new urea plant in Assam’s Namrup during the Union Budget 2025-26, the central government has decided to set up the plant with an investment of ₹10,000 crore, creating 1,950 direct and indirect job opportunities.

According to Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, the project is expected to be completed in three and a half years.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2025-26, where she revealed plans for the new urea plant in the premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) with a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes per year.

Addressing the media on fertiliser sector developments, Mishra stated, “This is the most awaited project in the Northeast, and it will take 3.5 years to build and will cost around Rs. 10,000 crore.”

The proposed urea plant, with a production capacity of 12.70 lakh tonnes, aims to meet the demand in Northeast and Eastern India. If required, surplus production can also be exported to neighbouring countries, he added.

With the Namrup plant operational, India's total urea production will reach 335 lakh tonnes, covering 75-80% of the country’s total consumption and reducing reliance on imports.

The plant will utilise both domestic and imported natural gas for production, with plans to manufacture nano and other advanced fertilisers. Mishra also emphasised the importance of balanced fertiliser use to enhance agricultural sustainability.





With inputs from news agency