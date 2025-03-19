Centre to invest ₹3 lakh crore in Assam’s road infrastructure: Gadkari

Guwahati, March 19: The Centre is set to invest Rs 3 lakh crore for the construction of roads in Assam, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) Nitin Gadkari announced on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session, Gadkari highlighted the government's commitment to developing major road infrastructure in the state.

"In Assam, we are thinking of spending Rs 3 lakh crores. We are making big roads, such as 4-lanes and 6-lanes. We are making a number of bridges over the Brahmaputra as well," Gadkari said, adding that it is the policy of the Ministry that "when you want good roads, you have to pay for it."

His remarks came in response to a supplementary question by Independent MP from Assam, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, regarding the Ministry's stance on discontinuing toll gates that do not conform to prescribed rules.

Gadkari defended the necessity of toll gates, stating that the government raises funds for such projects through market sources. "Without tolls, we cannot do it. Yet, we are very considerate as we are charging tolls on only four-lane roads and not on two-lane roads," he clarified.

He also noted that as per the National Highway Fee Rules, 2008, a toll plaza cannot be established within 16 km of another in the same direction.

Additionally, he revealed that a new toll policy would soon be announced to address concerns and provide reasonable concessions to consumers.

Updates on key road projects in Assam

Gadkari also provided an update on the progress of major road projects in Assam, particularly the four-lane highway to Dibrugarh.

He cited land acquisition issues, environmental and forest clearance delays, and contractor-related obstacles as key impediments to timely completion.