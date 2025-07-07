Centre targets 50,000 maritime jobs for Northeast youth in next 10 years, says Sonowal

Guwahati, Jul 7: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal announced that 50,000 youth from the Northeast will be employed in the maritime sector over the next 10 years.

“We have set up a Northeast Skill Development Centre to provide training to the youth. Now we are focusing on a larger scale — 50,000 youth will get jobs in the maritime sector over the next decade. A maritime training institute is being developed as a centre of excellence in Dibrugarh,” said Sonowal, during a press briefing held at Vivanta, Guwahati.

The Union Minister added that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a leading maritime nation.

“Major shipping companies are showing interest in investing in India. Under the Maritime India Vision 2030, our goal is to become one of the top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030. By 2047, we aim to be among the top five globally. This vision will create massive employment opportunities, which is why we're focusing on skill development in the Northeast,” he said.

Sonowal also announced the construction of four lighthouses along the Brahmaputra River — in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silghat, and Biswanath. These lighthouses will provide climate updates, serve as weather forecasting centres, and also act as tourist attractions.

“We are already in discussion with the Ministry of Earth Sciences for this initiative,” the minister said.

Highlighting international interest in India's waterways, Sonowal revealed that Germany-based Rhenus Logistics Pvt Ltd conducted a three-month feasibility study on the Brahmaputra, Barak, and Ganga rivers.

“They confirmed that these rivers are viable for ship movement and have shown interest in operating Burgess ships from this year. They have informed that within two years 100 Burgees ship will be provided and from November the process will begin,” he said.

To boost tourism, the Union Minister announced the upcoming introduction of a water metro in three locations in Assam — Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur.

“The idea is to allow tourists to enjoy the scenic Brahmaputra and the natural landscape through waterway transport,” said Sonowal.

Additionally, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has approved the construction of 85 community jetties along the Brahmaputra.

These jetties will facilitate movement for passenger vessels, cargo ships, and other vessels, enhancing inland connectivity across the state.