Centre should consider Assam floods a national problem: CPI

New Delhi, July 20: As the monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to start from Monday, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the Central government to declare the flood problem of Assam as a national problem.

“The Central government should consider declaring the flood problem of Assam as a national problem,” said D Raja, CPI national general secretary while speaking to The Assam Tribune in New Delhi on Saturday.

In Assam, floods and river erosion have displaced lakhs of people, yet the Centre continues to ignore repeated demands to declare it a national problem and take full responsibility, Raja said, referring to the political resolution adopted by the party.

The CPI released the draft political resolution in New Delhi for the 25th Congress of the CPI scheduled to take place in Chandigarh from September 21 to 25.

Bangladesh’s growing anti-India rhetoric and its silent endorsement of foreign backed designs – such as the US-supported proposal for a ‘Rakhine State’ along the Chittagong border – pose a serious geostrategic threat for India’s Northeast, the political resolution has endorsed.

“Such development risks encircling the northeast with hostile or unstable peripheries, potentially cutting off India’s access and influence in the region. The situation demands an immediate and proactive response from the Central government, focused on strengthening internal unity, fostering inter-ethnic harmony, countering secessionist propaganda and reinforcing national security infrastructure,” it said.

The resolution said that mobilising the democratic will of the people of the Northeast through inclusive development and national integration is vital to counter such multifaceted challenges and to safeguard India’s territorial integrity.

The resolution further said that border disputes in the northeastern States must be resolved at the earliest.