Centre plans Rs 188-Cr maritime training hub in Dibrugarh, says Sonowal

Dibrugarh, Aug 2: In a significant move to enhance skill development and employment opportunities in the Northeast, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is seeking to establish a Rs 188 crore Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) for maritime training in Dibrugarh.

This information was shared by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the ongoing Parliament session.

The initiative is aligned with the government’s long-term maritime vision – Maritime Amrit Kaal 2047 – and the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, a release stated.

The RCoE will focus on advanced maritime skill development, offering training in key areas such as smart navigation systems, marine engineering, logistics, information technology, and inland waterway operations. Certified courses in maritime safety and inland transport will also be offered, adhering to national standards.

According to Sonowal, the project is slated for completion within 19 months, and is expected to create significant employment opportunities, particularly for youth across the Northeastern States.

“This Centre of Excellence will be transformative for the Northeast. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the region is being repositioned as a critical gateway to India’s maritime future,” he said. “We are not only building infrastructure, but also investing in human capital. This initiative will prepare our youth for global opportunities in marine industries.”

The RCoE will complement the existing Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati, which already provides training in inland vessel management, general purpose rating, hospitality, safety, and crew operations.

Together, the two centres will serve as national hubs for maritime talent, particularly from underrepresented and remote regions like the Northeast.

The initiative will feed directly into India’s growing network of maritime cities, which are being developed in strategic coastal and island locations such as Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Gujarat. These cities will serve as multi-functional maritime hubs, offering services ranging from ship and seaplane repair to eco-tourism, bunkering terminals, and free trade zones.

“With the development of these maritime cities, we expect to generate more than 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, many of which will be accessible to trained professionals from Dibrugarh and Guwahati,” Sonowal added.

The RCoE in Dibrugarh will also support the development of new economic corridors via the Brahmaputra river, enhancing connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of India, as well as with neighbouring countries in South and Southeast Asia.

This aligns with the Government’s long-term strategy to boost inland water transport, reduce logistics costs, and integrate India’s interior regions into global trade routes.

The establishment of the Dibrugarh RCoE is part of a broader national roadmap to position India as a global maritime leader by 2047. By nurturing a skilled workforce in marine technology, logistics, and port management, the government is laying the foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in the maritime sector.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always maintained that India’s rise must include the rise of the Northeast. Whether it’s connectivity, education, or economic opportunity – the region is now at the heart of our national development agenda,” Sonowal said.

Once operational, the Dibrugarh centre is expected to attract aspirants from across the country, offering hands-on training, industry-recognized certification, and long-term career pathways in the inland waterways and broader maritime ecosystem, the release issued from the office of the Union Minister informed.