Centre seeks action against ex-forest chief for illegal land diversion in Assam

Guwahati, Jul 3: The Central government has sought action against the then Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) M K Yadava for allegedly diverting forest land without adhering to estalished norms for setting up police battalions along Assam's border areas.

In a letter to the State government, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change stated that the then PCCF and HoFF "failed to prove his innocence" in connection with the diversion of forest land within the inner line reserve forest in Hailakandi for the establishment of a police battalion.

The ministry noted that the officer's explanation in response to the showcause notice is "legally not tenable". "This act amounts to a gross violation of forest laws, and the official has failed to establish his non-involvement in the offence," the letter stated.

The Assam government has been authorised to initiate legal proceedings against the official. The ministry has also sought an action taken report in this regard.

The official is reportedly facing similar charges for the diversion of forest land in Geleky.

Reportedly, Assam-based activist Rohit Choudhury obtained the ministry's order for action against M.K. Yadava, Special Chief Secretary (Forest), under the Right to Information Act.

Yadava was served a show-cause notice in May 2024 for allegedly violating the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 2023, by diverting forest land for non-forest activities without central government permission.













































By

Staff Reporter