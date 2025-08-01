Centre sanctions Rs 56.34 Cr project to address erosion in Majuli

New Delhi, Aug 1: The Centre on Thursday said that the Brahmaputra Board has started executing a project at an estimated cost of Rs 56.34 crore to address erosion in several critical stretches of Majuli island.

The project (Protection of Majuli Island from Flood and Erosion of River Brahmaputra Phase-V) primarily involves the implementation of bank protection measures using porcupines at multiple vulnerable locations across Majuli, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said, responding to an unstarred question raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha.

He said that the Brahmaputra Board, in collaboration with INTACH, has taken up a comprehensive study on formulation of a policy for riverine islands in the Brahmaputra, which covers over 30 islands, with special attention to Majuli, with a community-inclusive approach towards sustainable management of erosion-prone riverine islands.

Referring to a study conducted by the Central Water & Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, Choudhary said that continuous erosion in the region near the confluence of Subansiri and Brahmaputra was observed throughout the study period (1986-2023), particularly in Major Chapori NC, extending from Katoni Gaon Na Satra to Banpurai.

“Further, major deposition was observed in between Ratanpur Miri Gaon to Kathal Khowa Pam, whereas the region around Kamala Bari eroded initially and deposited during 2018-2023,” he said.

A significant deposition of approximately 27.47 sq km was observed near Kamala Bari during 2021-2022. Overall, an area of approximately 75 sq km has been eroded from various parts of Majuli island, and an area of approximately 58 sq km has witnessed sediment deposition along the banks of the Brahmaputra within Majuli, said Choudhary.

Entrusted by the Brahmaputra Board to CWPRS, the study utilized satellite imagery from 1986 to 2023 to analyze river channel behaviour, major changes in bank line positions, and also erosion and deposition patterns.