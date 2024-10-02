Centre releases Rs 716 Cr flood relief funds to Assam

New Delhi, Oct 2: In view of this year’s devastating floods in Assam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Tuesday, released Rs 716 crore to the state as the central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The financial assistance was provided to the state after interministerial central teams (IMCTs) submitted their reports over the loss and damage in Assam following floods and landslides.

An eight-member IMCT team had visited Assam in July to assess the magnitude of devastation caused by the annual floods.

After visiting several flood-affected districts of the state, including Dhemaji, Nagaon, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi, among others, the team had concluded the condition in Assam to be "severe".

The financial assistance is a part of the Home Ministry’s 5,858.60-crore assistance to 14 flood-affected states as central share from the SDRF and advance from the NDRF.

Among the northeastern states, Rs 50 crore was released to Manipur, Rs 21.60 crore to Mizoram, Rs 19.20 crore to Nagaland, Rs 23.60 crore to Sikkim, and Rs 25 crore to Tripura.

During the monsoon this year, over 150 people had lost their lives, and over 200 animals, including 13 one-horned rhinoceros, died in Kaziranga National Park, in Assam.

According to reports, Cachar was the worst hit, with approximately 1.16 lakh people affected by the floods, followed by Dhubri with almost 81,500 people.

The Centre also released funds for other flood-affected states in the nation, including Bihar, which received around Rs 655.60 crore.

Notably, during this year’s union budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman drew criticism for snubbing Assam from any flood relief package, announcing Rs 11,500-crore aid to Bihar through an accelerated irrigation benefit programme to undertake flood easing projects.