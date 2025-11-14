Centre releases Rs 223-Cr to strengthen Assam’s panchayats & rural development

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Centre has released over Rs 223 crore to bolster rural local bodies in Assam under the 15th Finance Commission grants for the financial year 2025–26, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Friday.

This includes the second instalment of untied grants for 2024–25, amounting to Rs 219.24 crore.

The funds have been allocated to all eligible 27 District Panchayats, 182 Block Panchayats and 2,192 Gram Panchayats across the state.

Additionally, Rs 4.698 crore—the previously withheld portion of the first instalment of untied grants for 2024–25—has also been released to 26 more eligible Block Panchayats.

The Union government, through the Ministries of Panchayati Raj and Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), recommends the release of 15th Finance Commission grants to states for Panchayati Raj Institutions, which are subsequently disbursed by the Ministry of Finance. These grants are sanctioned and released in two instalments each financial year.

Untied grants may be utilised by panchayati raj institutions and rural local bodies to meet location-specific development needs under the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule, excluding salaries and establishment expenses. Tied grants are earmarked for basic services such as sanitation and maintaining ODF (open defecation-free) status, including management and treatment of household waste, human excreta and faecal sludge. They may also be used for drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting, and water recycling.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has rolled out several digital governance initiatives, including SabhaSaar, an AI-powered tool for recording and summarising Gram Sabha proceedings; SVAMITVA for digital land mapping and property ownership; eGramSwaraj for integrated online planning, accounting and monitoring; and Gram Manchitra for geo-spatial planning.

These platforms are designed to enhance transparency, improve administrative efficiency, and empower citizens to participate more meaningfully in local governance.

IANS