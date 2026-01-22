Centre releases Rs 213.9 Cr in XV Finance Commission Grants for rural bodies in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 22: The Union Government has released Rs 213.9 crore as XV Finance Commission Untied Grants for Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in Assam.

This amount represents the first installment for the financial year 2025-26.

It has been released for all that 2192 eligible gram panchayats, 182 eligible block panchayats, and 27 eligible zila parishads across the State.

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), recommends release of XV-FC grants to states for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)/RLBs which is then released by the Ministry of Finance. The allocated grants are recommended and released in two installments in a financial year.

The Untied Grants will be utilized by PRIS/RLBs for location-specific felt needs, under the 29 subjects enshrined in the 11th Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs.

The tired grants can be used for the basic services of (a) sanitation and maintenance of ODF status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and fecal sludge management in particular, and (b) supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling," said an official statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.