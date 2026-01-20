Centre releases Rs 213.9 Cr 15th Finance Commission funds for Assam rural bodies

Guwahati, Jan 20: The Union Government has released Rs 213.9 crore as 15th Finance Commission Untied Grants for rural local bodies in Assam for the financial year 2025–26.

The amount represents the first instalment of the annual allocation and has been released for all eligible Panchayati Raj institutions across the state.

According to official details, the funds have been disbursed to 2,192 eligible Gram Panchayats, 182 eligible Block Panchayats and 27 eligible Zilla Parishads in Assam.

The release of the grants follows recommendations by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

The grants are released in two instalments each financial year.

A statement from the Centre said the Untied Grants can be utilised by Panchayati Raj institutions and rural local bodies to address location-specific developmental needs under the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution.

However, the funds cannot be used for salaries or other establishment-related expenses.

Separately, Tied Grants under the XV Finance Commission framework are earmarked for the provision of basic services, including sanitation and the maintenance of Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

This includes household waste management, treatment of human excreta and faecal sludge management. Tied funds can also be used for drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

Reacting to the release of the funds, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, describing the allocation as timely.

“Gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi Ji for releasing Rs 213.9 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Assam. This timely intervention by Hon’ble @nsitharaman ji will accelerate grassroots development and help fulfil Assam’s aspirations,” Sarma posted on a microblogging platform.

Officials said the funds are expected to strengthen grassroots governance and accelerate development initiatives at the village, block and district levels across the State.