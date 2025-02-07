Centre receives Assam govt's proposal for inclusion of six communities in ST category

New Delhi, Feb 7: The Centre on Thursday said that they have received the recommendation for inclusion of Tai Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, Koch Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes under the Scheduled Tribes (STs) category from the Assam government. Responding to a query from Congress MP Rakibul Hussain in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey said that the Government of India on June 15, 1999 (further amended on June 25, 2002, and September 14, 2022) had laid down the modalities for deciding the claims for inclusion in, exclusion from and other modifications in the orders specifying SC and ST lists.

"As per the modalities, only those proposals which have been recommended and justified by the concerned State Government/Union Territory administration and concurred with by the Registrar General of India and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) are to be considered and legislation amended. All action on the proposals are taken as per these approved modalities," said Uikey.

However, without giving more clarity on the latest position of granting ST status to these six communities from the State, Uikey said that the State Government has taken several steps for the development of these six communities.

"The Government of Assam has created the Matak Autonomous Council, Moran Autonomous Council and Kamatapur Autonomous Council, Adivasi Welfare and Development Council, and Development Councils for the Ahom and Chutia communities for all-round socioeconomic development of these communities. Sufficient funds have been allocated to these councils in the annual budget for taking up development schemes for their respective communities," Uikey said.

Taking note of the comparative disparity of these communities, Uikey said that the state government has made special reservations for these six communities in educational institutions like medical and engineering colleges, universities, ITIs, etc.

"200 Model Tea Estate High Schools have been sanctioned in different tea garden areas to meet the aspirations. These schools with state-of-the-art amenities have brought a holistic change among tea garden workers and children as far as quality education is concerned. The schools are equipped with modern amenities for quality education, efficient teachers, technology, smart classrooms and future prospects and plans for the overall development of the students," he said.

Out of these, 116 Model Tea Estate High Schools have been made fully functional since 2023. Within a span of 2-3 years, these model schools shall be upgraded to higher secondary schools, Uikey said.





By

A Correspondent