Centre orders performance study of Namrup-III, fast tracks Namrup-IV

Guwahati, Dec 7: The Union Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer has approached the Projects & Development India Limited (PDIL) for conducting a performance study of Namrup-III plants of BVFCL and identify weak areas so that it can be revamped.

The PDIL has also been asked to recommend remedial measures so that the plant may become capable of operating optimally, the government has informed a Parliamentary Committee.

The PDIL is a leading consultancy firm which is involved in pre-project activities for new plants.

The Parliamentary Committee on Chemical and Fertilizer has suggested to the Department of Fertilizers to take cogent measures for effective action after the completion of the performance study of Namrup-III plant of BVFCL.

The committee chaired by Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad Jha, in a recent report, also recommended that the Government take concrete steps and provide support at all levels for the commissioning of the Namrup-IV plant within the stipulated time period without cost overruns, so as to meet the urea demands of the country and help reduce the subsidy burden.

The committee has noted that in the Union Budget 2025-26, the Government had announced targets for attaining ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in urea production.

To further augment urea supply, a plant with annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons was to be set up at Namrup, Assam with tentative overall time schedule for commissioning of the proposed Namrup-IV Project kept at 48 months.

Setting up of the new plant will transform the facility into a major production hub, fulfilling fertilizer needs of farmers across the Northeast, while also enabling exports to neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Myanmar.

Markets in West Bengal and Bihar are also likely to be served through this enhanced capacity.

The committee noted that against the urea consumption of 388 LMT during the year 2024-25 the indigenous production has been only 307 LMT. The consumption of urea is projected to be 444 LMT during the year 2035-36.