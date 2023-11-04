Centre notifies appointment of Kaushik Goswami as Gauhati HC judge

Guwahati, Nov 4: The President of India has appointed Senior Advocate Kaushik Goswami as the Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court for a period of two years, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Earlier in October this year, the Supreme Court Collegium, consisting of Chief Justice of India D.Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna recommended the names of Senior Advocates Unni Krishnan Nair and Kaushik Goswami for elevation as Judges at the Gauhati High Court.

The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, recommended the elevation of the above Senior Advocates as Judges of the Gauhati High Court on May 29, 2023. Moreover, the views received from the constitutional authorities of the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland were also taken by the apex court.

Following a positive opinion from the board members, Goswami was considered for his good professional competence and that nothing came to be noticed against his integrity.