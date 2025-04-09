Centre greenlights water metro feasibility study in three cities; CM thanks Sonowal

Guwahati, April 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, for approving a technical feasibility study to explore water metro services in Assam.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister lauded the move, calling it a step toward transforming urban mobility in riverine regions.

“With Assam's vast riverine network, water metro offers unmatched potential in transforming urban mobility in places like Guwahati, Dibrugarh & Tezpur,” Sarma posted on a micro-blogging website.

The appreciation comes a day after Minister Sonowal, following a comprehensive review of the Kochi Water Metro, announced that feasibility studies have been sanctioned for 24 cities across India—including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur.

“The success of the Kochi Water Metro is a shining testament to India’s ability to blend tradition with innovation. It demonstrates how clean, comfortable, and efficient water-based transport can transform the way people commute in urban spaces,” Sonowal said, after touring key terminals of the Kochi system.

India’s first integrated water metro in Kochi is already being seen as a model for replication, blending affordability with efficiency.

The proposed extension of this system to Assam is expected to bolster last-mile connectivity, reduce traffic load, and provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional transit in the State’s key urban centres.

Describing the initiative as a sustainable public transport model, Sonowal added that the proposed studies will help chart a roadmap to ease congestion, promote green commuting, and revive India’s historic waterways.

“The Water Metro concept is rooted in our civilisational legacy of river navigation, now modernised with cutting-edge technology and commuter-friendly amenities,” he noted.

In a message penned in the Kochi Water Metro visitor’s book, Sonowal called the service “unique,” adding that it has made water travel more exciting, comfortable, and enjoyable.