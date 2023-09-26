Centre grants 179 MW additional power instead of 300MW to Assam

Guwahati, Sept 26: As Assam reels under power shortage, the Central government has decided to allocate 179 MW of power to the state from Dadri-I Plant of NTPC.

Following the frequent power shortage in the State, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited Union Power Minister R K Singh to discuss the issue. He further sought help for allocation of at least 300 MW of power. Although, the power minister assured to consider his request, the state has been allocated with only 179 MW of power to meet the shortfall in the peak hour.

In a letter issued by the Ministry of Power, it has been mentioned, “In view the power relinquished by Government of Delhi in NTPC Dadri-I Plant and the request of Government of Assam, it has been decided to allocate the 179 MW power (currently allocated to Haryana up to September 30, 2023 vide allocation order dated October 28,2022) of NTPC’s Dadri-I Plant to Assam with effect from October 1, 2023 for a period of one year at CERC determined tariff.”

“CEA is requested to get the allocation implemented under intimation to all concerned w.e.f. 01.10.2023,” it added.

Meanwhile, Assam CM expressed gratitude to the Power Minister for considering his request.

My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Union Power Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia ji for considering my personal request and allocating an additional 179 MW of power to the State🙏



We are committed to ensuring adequate supply of power to industries and households that fuels the Assam… pic.twitter.com/tLwYvQAHdN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 25, 2023

Earlier, CM Sarma stated in X that he briefed the power minister about the unprecedented 26 per cent increase in power demand due to growth of productive sectors of the economy. “He (power minister) has assured to kindly consider my personal request to allocate at least 300 MW of power to Assam, which will aid in tiding over the current power deficit,” Sarma added.