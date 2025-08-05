Centre flags ‘unlawful’ forest diversion in Hailakandi, Geleky; questions Assam govt

Guwahati, Aug 5: A bizarre standoff has unfolded in the State forest department over the “unlawful” diversion of reserve forest land at Hailakandi and Geleky, with the Centre “repeatedly” seeking action taken report against the officer found guilty and the State government seemingly hesitant to comply.

In a tight corner is present head of forest force (HoFF) Sandeep Kumar, from whom the Shillong-based Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) is repeatedly seeking information on the action taken by the State government against his predecessor MK Yadava, who had “no authority to grant permission to clear forest land for non-forest use without Central government permission”.

Yadava, who was re-engaged by the government after his retirement last year, is currently holding the post of special chief secretary (Forest).

In a letter to the HoFF on July 15, the DIG of Forests (Central) at the Guwahati-based suboffice of MoEF&CC said that action taken report under Rule 15(2) of Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023 sought from the Government of Assam is still awaited.

“Since 45 days has elapsed, therefore the State government is requested to submit the action taken report to the Regional Office of MoEF&CC at the earliest,” stated the letter, obtained through RTI by conservationist Rohit Choudhury.

The Centre in May had given 45 days to the State government to submit the action taken report.

The HoFF had written to Yadava stating that the Shillong office of MoEF&CC was “repeatedly seeking information on action taken by the State government on the matter. This is for your kind information and necessary action”.

In an earlier letter, the State forest secretary had stated that there is “no question of taking action” against the then PCCF MK Yadava, who had given permission for construction of commando battalions, as “the officer had acted in a bona fide manner in the interest of the State and for the protection and conservation of the forests of the State”.

Earlier, the Union ministry made it clear that Yadava had no authority to grant permission to clear forest land for non-forest use without the Central government’s permission. Yadava was issued a showcause notice, but his response was deemed unsatisfactory.

The State government had argued that the activities were being done for protection and conservation of forest, but the Union ministry said that plea is not legally tenable.

The activities in both the reserve forests have been found to be in gross violation of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam and the Rules, guidelines and notifications framed thereunder and also against the legal principles framed by courts and tribunals.