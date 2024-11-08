Centre directs Assam govt to prepare note on wetlands restoration to divert floodwater

Guwahati, Nov 8: The Central Government has directed the Assam Government to prepare a concept note for the restoration of 271 wetlands for diversion of flood water within December this year. It may be mentioned here that the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) has already identified 271 wetlands, which can be rejuvenated for the diversion of flood water.

The Water Resources Department has already identified nine wetlands in seven districts, which can be revived for diversion of flood water and an amount of Rs. 380 crore has been sanctioned for the project. However, the Centre is of the view that a feasibility study of all the 271 wetlands identified by the NESAC should be carried out.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that after the preparation of the concept paper, it would be sent to the Central Government. If the Centre approves it, a detailed project report will be prepared.

On the challenges of rejuvenating the wetlands identified by the NESAC, sources said that the first challenge would be to remove encroachments as some water bodies are under encroachments. Moreover, the banks of the mighty river Brahmaputra cannot be fiddled with as it can lead to dangerous consequences and only the water of the tributaries can be diverted to the wetlands. “If we can rejuvenate the water bodies, it can also be used by the Fisheries Department,” sources pointed out.

Sources said that the idea is to divert three million cubic meters of water to the water bodies during the flood season. However, diverting water itself will be a major challenge as it will lead to fiddling with the banks of the rivers. In some cases, flood water overtops the banks and in such cases, it will be easier to divert the water to the rejuvenated water bodies. The entire process may take some time but funds should not be an issue as the Centre has assured to provide required funds for it.

Earlier, the Government was planning to dig big tanks to divert and store water during the flood season. But there is a shortage of vacant land in the Brahmaputra basin to dig up huge ponds to divert flood water and that is why, the decision to rejuvenate the existing water bodies was taken.

-By Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury