Centre designates Assam’s Darranga as authorised immigration check post

Guwahati, Nov 2: The Central Government has designated the Darranga land check post in Assam’s Tamulpur district as an official Immigration Check Post aiming to facilitate smoother immigration processes in the region.

The designation will allow entry into and exit from India for all classes of passengers with valid travel documents, following sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rule, 1950.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced a notification issued on Friday stating, “In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central Government hereby designates Darranga Land Check Post of Tamulpur District of Assam State as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers.”

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (2) of Clause 2 of the Foreigners Order, 1948, the Central Government hereby appoints the Chief Immigration Officer, Bureau of Immigration as the ‘Civil Authority’ for said Order for the Darranga Land Immigration Check Post located at Tamulpur District of Assam State with effect from November 1, 2024,” it added.

The decision is a part of the Indian government’s broader strategy to enhance broader security, regulate immigration, and improve infrastructure at key transit points.