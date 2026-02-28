Centre commissions three major projects at Bogibeel, Dhubri along the NW-2

Dibrugarh, Feb 28: In a decisive push to transform the waterways of the Northeast into engines of growth, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated three major infrastructure projects on the Brahmaputra, underscoring Assam’s central role in India’s inland water transport revolution.

The projects include the state-of-the-art Customs and Immigration Complexes at Bogibeel and Dhubri, and the renovated Heritage Building of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) near Paltan Bazar in Dibrugarh.

All three facilities are located along the National Waterway-2 (NW-2), which stretches across the Brahmaputra in Assam.

Addressing a large gathering at Chowkidingee field on Friday, Sonowal described the developments as a major stride toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of accelerated growth in the Northeast.

“The Brahmaputra is not just a river; it is the lifeline of Assam and the Northeast, a symbol of our history, identity and aspirations. These projects embody our commitment to ‘Vikas and Virasat’, ensuring rapid economic progress while preserving our rich heritage,” he said.

Giving special emphasis to upper Assam and Dibrugarh, Sonowal noted that the region is poised to emerge as a key logistics, tourism and trade hub.

“For decades, the immense potential of the Brahmaputra remained underutilised. The Congress, which governed the country for about 60 years, never gave a thought to the development of this inland water transport sector. Today, we are transforming it into a dynamic economic corridor that reduces logistics costs, strengthens multimodal connectivity and empowers local communities,” he added.

Under the National Waterways Act, 2016, 111 rivers including 20 rivers in the Northeast have been declared National Waterways, with the Brahmaputra (NW-2) leading active development.

Several stretches are already operational for bulk cargo and passenger services, the minister informed.

The Bogibeel Customs and Immigration Complex has been developed as a modern tourist-cum-cargo Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminal integrating customs, immigration and IWAI administrative services within a single facility.

Equipped with dedicated passenger halls, cargo storage areas, administrative blocks, parking spaces and advanced security systems, the terminal also features a 50m x 20m jetty extension and extensive bank protection works to enhance berthing capacity and operational stability.

Sonowal said that the facility will streamline trade under the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol routes and position Bogibeel as a strategic gateway for upper Assam.

Similarly, the Dhubri Customs and Immigration Complex is set to strengthen regulatory oversight and boost export-import activities in western Assam.

With dedicated customs and immigration wings, conference facilities and staff amenities, Dhubri is expected to function as a vital link for cross-border commerce with Bangladesh and Bhutan, deepening the Northeast’s integration with regional trade networks.

At Dibrugarh, the restored IWAI Heritage Building blends architectural conservation with modern infrastructure upgrades. The revamped structure will serve administrative and operational requirements on NW-2 while emerging as a cultural landmark that promotes river cruise tourism along the Brahmaputra.

IWAI chairman Sunil Paliwal said that the projects reflect sustained efforts to modernise inland waterways in the region.

“With improved fairway development, assured dredging and new terminal infrastructure, NW-2 is steadily evolving into a reliable, year-round navigation channel. The facilities inaugurated today will significantly enhance cargo and passenger movement while ensuring seamless regulatory processes,” he said.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry secretary Vijay Kumar said that inland waterways has made great achievements under Sonowal. State ministers Prasanta Phukan, Bimal Borah and Jogen Mohan were also present.