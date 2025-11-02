Centre clears three new Amrit Bharat trains for Assam to enhance connectivity

Guwahati, Nov 2: Assam is set to witness a boost in railway connectivity with the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced following a meeting with Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi, on Sunday.

Calling it a “very productive meeting”, the Chief Minister said the discussion focused on expanding the Indian Railways’ footprint in Assam to enhance connectivity and ease travel for the people of the state.

“We deliberated on several key issues to expand railway’s footprint in Assam to enhance overall connectivity for our people,” Chief Minister Sarma wrote on micro blogging site.

Among the major decisions, the launch of three new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam marks a significant step toward improving passenger convenience and inter-state travel.

The Amrit Bharat Express, known for its modern design, improved comfort and affordability, is aimed at strengthening long-distance rail connectivity between key cities.

In addition to the new train services, the meeting also discussed several strategic infrastructure initiatives, including a new rail link connecting Umrangso in Dima Hasao district to Lanka in Hojai district, which will enhance accessibility for remote areas of central Assam.

Another crucial development discussed was the expedited construction of the Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway line, connecting Assam with Mindfulness City in Bhutan, which is expected to open new avenues for cross-border trade and tourism.

The Chief Minister also said that more stoppages of major trains passing through Assam will be introduced to make travel more convenient for passengers across districts.

“The meeting reflects the shared commitment of the state and central governments to ensure that Assam continues to move forward on the path of development,” Chief Minister Sarma said.