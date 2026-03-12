Centre clears Rs 15,431 cr four-laning of NH-15 on Assam’s North Bank

Guwahati, Mar 12: A major highway expansion project aimed at strengthening connectivity along Assam’s North Bank has received a key boost, with the Union Finance Ministry recommending the proposal for the four-laning of the 136-km Baihata Chariali–Mission Chariali stretch of National Highway-15.

According to details shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, the project will involve a combination of brownfield widening and greenfield alignments.

Estimated to cost Rs 15,431 crore, the project is expected to address long-standing traffic bottlenecks along the existing two-lane highway and provide seamless four-lane connectivity across the North Bank corridor.

"Extremely happy to share that the @FinMinIndia has recommended the proposal for 4-laning of 136 km Baihata Chariali–Tezpur stretch of the NH-15. Grateful to Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji for his continued support in taking Assam’s infrastructure to the next level," Sarma worte on a micro-blogging website.





Once completed, the highway will form part of a continuous four-lane route stretching from the West Bengal border in Kokrajhar to the Arunachal Pradesh border in Dhemaji, significantly improving transportation and economic connectivity across northern Assam.

About 71 km of the existing highway will be widened, while around 65 km will be developed as new greenfield stretches through bypasses and realignments to ease traffic movement through congested town areas.

The highway will feature extensive infrastructure upgrades, including 15 major bridges, 19 flyovers and 43 underpasses, aimed at ensuring smoother traffic flow and improved safety.

One of the key strategic components of the project will be the development of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) near the Tezpur Air Force Station, allowing fighter aircraft to use the highway as an emergency landing strip when required.

To further reduce congestion in urban areas along the route, five major bypasses are planned as part of the project.

These include bypasses at Baihata Chariali (8 km), Sipajhar (10 km), Kharupetia (8 km), Dhekiajuli (5 km), and Mission Chariali–Tezpur (28 km). These bypasses are expected to divert through-traffic away from densely populated areas and improve travel efficiency along the corridor.

The project forms part of a broader infrastructure push to enhance mobility across Assam and strengthen links between key economic regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Silchar on March 14, will lay the foundation stone for the proposed Silchar–Guwahati Expressway.

The expressway, estimated to cost around Rs 22,000 crore, is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Barak Valley and the rest of Assam while strengthening economic integration within the state.

“The Silchar–Guwahati expressway will significantly improve connectivity between Barak Valley and the rest of Assam. It will reduce travel time and strengthen economic integration within the state,” Sarma said while sharing the update.

Together, the proposed four-laning of NH-15 and the upcoming expressway are expected to play a critical role in transforming the state’s road infrastructure, enabling faster movement of goods and passengers.