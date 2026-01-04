Centre clears land for Tezpur Air Base expansion amid eastern theatre push

Guwahati, Jan 4: The Indian Air Force has rolled out plans to ramp up the Tezpur air base.

The Central government has given its go ahead to the Ministry of Defence to acquire 382.82 acres of land at Bokajan village in Sonitpur district.

The land will be acquired for “infrastructure development, introduction of advance weapon system and associated strategic assets at 11 Wing, Air Force Station,” a notification said.

There is no official word on deployment plans, but sources said the government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to enhance its defence capabilities in the eastern theatre in view of the perceived threats from the hostile neighbours.

India is likely to get two more S-400 Triumph air defence systems from Russia by the end of 2026.Te The deal to procure five S-400 systems was signed in 2018 and three have been already delivered.

Each S-400 squadron – which shot to fame during Operation Sindoor – consists of 16 vehicles with launchers, radar, and control centres, can track threats up to 600 km, engage targets up to 400 km using four types of missiles, and intercept fighter jets, ballistic missiles, and drones, making it a crucial component of India’s defence.

Deployment of the mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in Tezpur could serve the entire eastern theatre, defence sources said, citing the aerial distance to the second key base in the theatre – Chabua – which is around 250 km.

India is also in talks with Russia to procure more missiles, while Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) has successfully completed user evaluation trials for the next-generation Akash missile (Akash-NG) system.

Upgrade of the Tezpur air base has been long due, and was delayed due to scarcity of land.

In the event of possible deployment of additional aircraft, the base will also require additional hardened aircraft shelters (HAS) – a reinforced hangar to house and protect military aircraft from enemy attack.

The Tezpur airfield was established in 1942 during World War II by the British Royal Indian Air Force. In 1959, it was developed into a full-fledged Indian Air Force base.

The first aircraft to operate from the Tezpur base were Vampires and Toofanis. The 101 Reconnaissance Squadron equipped with Vampire aircraft and No. 4 Squadron operating Toofanis were the first units stationed there.

Over time, several other squadrons and aircraft types were inducted, including Toofani, Hunter, MiG-21, Gnat, Mi-4, the MiG Operational Flying Training Unit (MOFTU) with MiG-21 aircraft, and Helicopter Unit operating Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

The base currently houses two squadrons of the Su-30 besides other strategic assets.