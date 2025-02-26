Centre bets big on state's waterways with ₹4,800 Cr investment in next 5 years

Guwahati, Feb. 26: The Centre will invest ₹4,800 crore over the next five years to develop waterways and related infrastructure in Assam, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a session titled, “Assam’s Road, Railway, and Riverine Infrastructure” during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Sonowal said, “I want to announce that in the next five years, ₹4,800 crore will be spent by my Ministry in Assam.”

He also revealed plans to set up integrated offices for the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance & Customs, and Ports, Shipping & Waterways in Guwahati and Dibrugarh to streamline operations for vessel operators.

“The government has tirelessly worked to provide a conducive atmosphere for investments in Assam,” he added.

Sonowal further highlighted the Centre’s push for scientific and technological advancements in ocean routes, sea routes, and inland waterways.

“Waterways are cost-effective, efficient, congestion-free, and environmentally friendly. Every nation aims to be a strong maritime power, and India is striving to be a leading maritime nation by 2030 and among the top five shipbuilders globally,” he said.

Highlighting Assam’s abundant water resources, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, Sonowal said they would be instrumental in improving connectivity, boosting economic opportunities, and generating employment.

He also noted a major increase in cargo handling capacity, which has surged from 18 million metric tonnes to 133 million metric tonnes.

Citing legislative efforts like the National Waterways Act 2016 and the Indian Vessels Act 2021, the Union Minister said these measures have simplified registration processes and streamlined the transfer of goods, making waterways a key component of India’s transport infrastructure.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) chairman, Vijay Kumar, said that one of the Centre’s key focus areas would be the dredging of the Brahmaputra to enhance inland waterways.

“Brahmaputra NW 2 is a mighty river, carrying approximately 900 million metric tonnes of sediment annually—the highest among major rivers worldwide. Maintaining adequate water depth in the Brahmaputra remains a challenge. To address this, end-to-end dredging contracts have been awarded to the Dredging Corporation of India, covering the stretch from the Bangladesh border to Pandu,” he said.

Kumar also highlighted the need for an adequate number of terminals along the waterway, citing Jogighopa and Bogibeel as key locations under consideration.

Additionally, he mentioned the development of a ship repair facility in Pandu to strengthen vessel maintenance infrastructure.