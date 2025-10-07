Centre approves Rs 313.69 crore additional flood relief for Assam under NDRF

New Delhi/Guwahati: The Union government has approved an additional Central assistance of Rs 313.69 crore for Assam to support recovery efforts following floods and landslides that battered the state in 2024.

The decision came on Tuesday after a meeting of the High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The committee sanctioned a total of Rs 707.97 crore for Assam and Gujarat, with the latter receiving Rs 394.28 crore.

According to an official statement, the amount sanctioned for Assam will be disbursed from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and is subject to adjustment of 50% of the opening balance available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the year.

This latest approval comes in addition to the funds already released to states through the SDRF.

During the ongoing financial year 2025–26, the Centre has disbursed Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 states under SDRF and Rs 2,024.04 crore under NDRF to 12 states.

Additionally, Rs 4,571.30 crore has been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states and Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine states.

The NDRF, established under Section 46 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, supplements the SDRF in cases where a disaster is of “severe nature” and state-level funds fall short.

For northeastern and Himalayan states like Assam, the Central and state contributions to the SDRF follow a 90:10 ratio, higher than the 75:25 ratio applicable to other states.

The allocations under both SDRF and NDRF are made based on recommendations of successive Finance Commissions.

Earlier, on October 2, the same committee had sanctioned Rs 1,270.78 crore to Assam for recovery and reconstruction work related to the devastating floods and landslides of 2022.

The fresh round of assistance is expected to accelerate post-flood restoration and strengthen Assam’s resilience to recurring natural calamities, officials said.

